AI Genomics Hackathon champions include engineering student

Brett Teng Gao, an incoming senior at Washington University in St. Louis, recently was part of a team that won the Google-sponsored Artificial Intelligence Genomics Hackathon.

Gao is majoring in computer science in the School of Engineering & Applied Science and in biology in Arts & Sciences, with a minor in mathematics. He was one of four members of the team, which also included a cancer researcher and two computer scientists.

To read more about Gao’s team and the Hackathon, visit the School of Engineering & Applied Science website.