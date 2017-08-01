AI Genomics Hackathon champions include engineering student

Brett Teng Gao, an incoming senior at Washington University in St. Louis, recently was part of a team that won the Google-sponsored Artificial Intelligence Genomics Hackathon.
Gao is majoring in computer science in the School of Engineering & Applied Science and in biology in Arts & Sciences, with a minor in mathematics. He was one of four members of the team, which also included a cancer researcher and two computer scientists.
