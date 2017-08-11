Hershey named chief of Neuroimaging Laboratory

Tamara Hershey, professor of radiology and of psychiatry, has been named chief of the Neuroimaging Laboratory (NIL) at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

She succeeds Marcus E. Raichle, MD, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor in Medicine, who established the interdisciplinary research laboratory during the 1970s. Hershey, who also holds joint appointments in neurology and in psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences, will direct the lab where her career began.

“Tamara essentially ‘grew up’ in the rich and diverse intellectual environment of the NIL,” said Richard L. Wahl, MD, director of Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology and chief of radiology at Washington University. “Her research in the fields of cognitive and clinical neuroscience has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for over 17 years and increasingly involves multisite and international collaborative studies.”

Learn more on the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology site.