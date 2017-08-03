Join in reading, discussion of ‘Frankenstein’

Faculty and staff are invited to take part in this year’s Common Reading Program. First-year students are reading “Frankenstein,” by Mary Shelley. Faculty and staff may register to download the book and take part in staff discussions, starting in mid-August.
