The Kemper Art Museum is temporarily closed for installation and building maintenance. The museum will reopen Monday, Aug. 21.
The Kemper Art Museum is temporarily closed for installation and building maintenance. The museum will reopen Monday, Aug. 21.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.