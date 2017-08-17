Klingensmith named chair of American Board of Surgery

Mary Klingensmith, MD, the Mary Culver Distinguished Professor and vice chair for education in the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named chair of the American Board of Surgery (ABS)’s board of directors.
The ABS is the national certifying board for general surgeons and related specialists. Klingensmith, who became chair in June, is leading the board’s efforts to revamp the continuous-certification process and to initiate a strategic-planning process.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.