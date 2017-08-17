Klingensmith named chair of American Board of Surgery

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Mary Klingensmith, MD, the Mary Culver Distinguished Professor and vice chair for education in the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named chair of the American Board of Surgery (ABS)’s board of directors.

The ABS is the national certifying board for general surgeons and related specialists. Klingensmith, who became chair in June, is leading the board’s efforts to revamp the continuous-certification process and to initiate a strategic-planning process.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.