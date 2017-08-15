Who Knew WashU? 8.15.17

Question: A solar eclipse will take place Aug. 21, and the St. Louis region, including the WashU campus, should be a great place to observe it. The university has a long tradition of monitoring eclipses. Which professor led an eclipse-viewing expedition to California in 1889?

A) Winfield Scott Chaplin

B) George Leighton

C) Henry S. Pritchett

D) George Herbert Walker

