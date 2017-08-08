Who Knew WashU? 8.8.17

Question: Spring and summer bring life to the Elizabeth Gray Danforth Butterfly Garden. Which university group developed the garden in 1996 and maintains it today?
A) Botanical Club
B) Thurtene junior honorary
C) WashU Pikers
D) Woman’s Club
