Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Question: Spring and summer bring life to the Elizabeth Gray Danforth Butterfly Garden. Which university group developed the garden in 1996 and maintains it today?

A) Botanical Club

B) Thurtene junior honorary

C) WashU Pikers

D) Woman’s Club