Media Advisory: Washington University first-year students move in Thursday

WHAT: Move-in Day for new students at Washington University in St. Louis is Thursday, Aug. 24. Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton will lead university staff, faculty and student volunteers in cheers — including his annual rendition of the “Peel the Banana” dance — at 7:30 a.m. The day concludes at 7:30 p.m. with Convocation, one of the university’s most colorful traditions.

WHO: Some 1,795 first-year students, the largest first-year class in Washington University’s history, will be arriving for the 2017-18 academic year that begins Monday, Aug. 28. The students hail from 49 states and 22 countries. A team of 300 students, faculty and staff volunteers will help haul everything from refrigerators and microwaves to laptops and bicycles. Trucks, vans, minivans and U-Hauls will line the South 40 driveways.

WHEN: Pep rally is at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. New students and their families will start to arrive at 8:30 a.m. The heaviest move-in volume is mid-morning, around 10 a.m. By 3 p.m., most students have settled into their residence halls.

For great color and visuals, return at 6 p.m. to capture residential advisors and costumed mascots teaching new students campus chants. All first-year students then will march together from the South 40 to the Athletic Complex for Convocation, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Washington University’s South 40

PARKING: Media parking is NOT available on the South 40. Media may park in the First Congregational Church lot at 6501 Wydown Blvd., near the southeast corner of the South 40. Enter lot from Wydown Boulevard at Wallace Drive. Media covering Convocation may park in Snow Way Garage, located north of the Athletic Complex.

For more assistance: Call Keaggy at 314-974-4238 or the University News Service team at 314-935-5230.