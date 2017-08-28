Mindy Fullilove on community ‘root shock’

How does environment impact mental health? How does stress affect one’s emotional ecosystem? And how do interpersonal ties and cultural capital help maintain collective connections?
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, psychiatrist and urban policy expert Mindy Fullilove will discuss her concept of “root shock” — which can follow war, natural disaster or the slower-moving displacements that accompany gentrification — in a talk that will launch this fall’s free Public Lecture Series at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Art at Washington University in St. Louis.
The talk by Fullilove, a professor at The New School, is presented in conjunction with the PXSTL project “A Way, Away (Listen While I Say),” the first joint commission by Chicago-based artists Amanda Williams and Andres L. Hernandez. Established in 2013, PXSTL is jointly sponsored by the Sam Fox School and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation to explore how small-scale creative interventions might serve as catalysts for urban transformation.
In all, the Public Lecture Series will feature 11 presentations by nationally and internationally known artists, architects, curators and designers. Events will continue Sept. 15 with Kathryn Ewing, the workstream leader of planning and design for informal settlements at Sustainable Urban Neighbourhood Development (SUN) in Cape Town, South Africa; followed on Sept. 18 by Sam Fox School architectural alumnus Bijoy Jain, founder of Studio Mumbai.
Other lectures will include artists Lisa Anne Auerbach (Oct. 2) and Candy Chang (Oct. 9); curator Michael Roth of The Kupferstichkabinett in Berlin (Nov. 8); and architect Lorcan O’Herlihy (Nov. 15).
All talks are free and open to the public and begin at 6:30 p.m. in Steinberg Hall Auditorium, unless otherwise noted. Each will be preceded by a reception at 6 p.m.
Fall 2017 speakers
Sept. 14
Mindy Fullilove
Professor of urban policy and health, The New School
PXSTL Lecture
Co-sponsored by the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and by the Center for Social Development at Washington University in St. Louis, as part of the Grand Challenges for Social Work.
* 7 p.m. at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Blvd.
Sept. 15
Kathryn Ewing
Workstream leader of planning and design: Informal settlements
Sustainable Urban Neighbourhood Development, Cape Town, South Africa
Informal Cities Workshop Kickoff Lecture
Sept. 18
Bijoy Jain
Founder, Studio Mumbai
Harris Armstrong Fund Lecture
Sept. 25
Brian MacKay-Lyons
Partner, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
AIA St. Louis Scholarship Fund Lecture
Oct. 2
Lisa Anne Auerbach
Artist
Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist
Oct 9
Candy Chang
Artist
Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Artist Lecture
Oct. 23
Peter Rose
Principal, Peter Rose + Partners
Ruth and Norman Moore Visiting Professor Lecture
Oct. 25
Xavier Vendrell
Professor and acting director, Rural Studio, Auburn University
Eugene J. Mackey Jr. Lecture
Nov. 8
Michael Roth
Curator, The Kupferstichkabinett, Berlin
Reception 6 p.m. in the Kemper Art Museum
In conjunction with “Renaissance and Baroque Prints: Investigating the Collection.”
Nov. 15
Lorcan O’Herlihy
Founder and principal, Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects
Abend Family Lecture
Nov. 30
Ellen Blumenstein
Curator, HafenCity Hamburg
Reception 6 p.m. in the Kemper Art Museum
In conjunction with “Kader Attia: Reason’s Oxymorons.”
