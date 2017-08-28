Mindy Fullilove on community ‘root shock’

How does environment impact mental health? How does stress affect one’s emotional ecosystem? And how do interpersonal ties and cultural capital help maintain collective connections?

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, psychiatrist and urban policy expert Mindy Fullilove will discuss her concept of “root shock” — which can follow war, natural disaster or the slower-moving displacements that accompany gentrification — in a talk that will launch this fall’s free Public Lecture Series at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Art at Washington University in St. Louis.

The talk by Fullilove, a professor at The New School, is presented in conjunction with the PXSTL project “A Way, Away (Listen While I Say),” the first joint commission by Chicago-based artists Amanda Williams and Andres L. Hernandez. Established in 2013, PXSTL is jointly sponsored by the Sam Fox School and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation to explore how small-scale creative interventions might serve as catalysts for urban transformation.

In all, the Public Lecture Series will feature 11 presentations by nationally and internationally known artists, architects, curators and designers. Events will continue Sept. 15 with Kathryn Ewing, the workstream leader of planning and design for informal settlements at Sustainable Urban Neighbourhood Development (SUN) in Cape Town, South Africa; followed on Sept. 18 by Sam Fox School architectural alumnus Bijoy Jain, founder of Studio Mumbai.

Other lectures will include artists Lisa Anne Auerbach (Oct. 2) and Candy Chang (Oct. 9); curator Michael Roth of The Kupferstichkabinett in Berlin (Nov. 8); and architect Lorcan O’Herlihy (Nov. 15).

All talks are free and open to the public and begin at 6:30 p.m. in Steinberg Hall Auditorium, unless otherwise noted. Each will be preceded by a reception at 6 p.m.

Steinberg Hall is located near the intersection of Skinker and Forsyth boulevards, immediately adjacent to Givens Hall and the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum. Parking on the Danforth Campus is limited due to construction; please click here for details. For more information, call 314-935-9300 or visit samfoxschool.wustl.edu.

Fall 2017 speakers

Sept. 14

Mindy Fullilove

Professor of urban policy and health, The New School

PXSTL Lecture

Co-sponsored by the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and by the Center for Social Development at Washington University in St. Louis, as part of the Grand Challenges for Social Work.

* 7 p.m. at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Blvd.

Sept. 15

Kathryn Ewing

Workstream leader of planning and design: Informal settlements

Sustainable Urban Neighbourhood Development, Cape Town, South Africa

Informal Cities Workshop Kickoff Lecture

Sept. 18

Bijoy Jain

Founder, Studio Mumbai

Harris Armstrong Fund Lecture

Sept. 25

Brian MacKay-Lyons

Partner, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

AIA St. Louis Scholarship Fund Lecture

Oct. 2

Lisa Anne Auerbach

Artist

Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist

Oct 9

Candy Chang

Artist

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Artist Lecture

Oct. 23

Peter Rose

Principal, Peter Rose + Partners

Ruth and Norman Moore Visiting Professor Lecture

Oct. 25

Xavier Vendrell

Professor and acting director, Rural Studio, Auburn University

Eugene J. Mackey Jr. Lecture

Nov. 8

Michael Roth

Curator, The Kupferstichkabinett, Berlin

Reception 6 p.m. in the Kemper Art Museum

In conjunction with “Renaissance and Baroque Prints: Investigating the Collection.”

Nov. 15

Lorcan O’Herlihy

Founder and principal, Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

Abend Family Lecture

Nov. 30

Ellen Blumenstein

Curator, HafenCity Hamburg

Reception 6 p.m. in the Kemper Art Museum

In conjunction with “Kader Attia: Reason’s Oxymorons.”