Moore delivers paper on music in ancient Rome

Timothy Moore, the John and Penelope Biggs Distinguished Professor of Classics and director of undergraduate studies in the Department of Classics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, recently delivered a paper titled “Meter, Music and Memory in Roman Theater” at a workshop on “Music and Memory in the Ancient Mediterranean World,” sponsored by the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University.
