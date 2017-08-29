Reminder: SafeTrek safety app available for free to university community

Members of the Washington University in St. Louis community are encouraged to download the personal safety app SafeTrek. Essentially a mobile “blue light,” SafeTrek provides peace of mind and protection in potentially unsafe locations, such as parking garages or dark streets. The university is providing the service for free to students, faculty, staff and basic service contractor employees.

The app was introduced to Washington University in the spring and has been activated by 2,100 users so far.

SafeTrek co-founder Nick Droege said SafeTrek offers two advantages over the standard 911 process. SafeTrek can inform police of a user’s exact GPS coordinates within 5 meters and send help immediately. Also, the user can get help without actually having to speak to a 911 operator.

Read more in the Source about using the app.

Washington University is the first higher education institution to make the service available to its community and at no cost.

Washington University Police Chief Mark Glenn reminds users that SafeTrek is a complement to University Police and 911, not a replacement. If you need an ambulance or want to report a theft, you still should call 314-935-5555 on campus or 911 off campus.