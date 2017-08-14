Solar eclipse watch party planned on campus

University College in Arts & Sciences is hosting a solar eclipse watch party and ice cream social next week. Gather with others in the university community starting at noon Monday, Aug. 21, on Mudd Field. Those who RSVP will receive viewing glasses. Learn more and sign up here.
