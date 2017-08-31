Special sessions to address aftermath of Charlottesville

A series of Perspectives sessions are being held on the Danforth, Medical and West campuses in September for faculty and staff to discuss the events in Charlottesville, Va., and what they mean for the university community. The next one is noon Tuesday, Sept. 5, on the Medical Campus. Learn more on the School of Medicine site.
