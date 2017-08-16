Van Engen wins NEH Public Scholar grant

Abram Van Engen, associate professor of English in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won a prestigious Public Scholar grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The award of $25,200 will support Van Engen’s current book project, “The Meaning of America: How the United States Became the City on a Hill.” The book will explore the history and influence of John Winthrop’s widely quoted “City Upon a Hill” sermon (“A Model of Christian Charity”) from 1630 to the present. Van Engen is principal investigator for the City on a Hill Archive, part of the Humanities Digital Workshop in Arts & Sciences. He also teaches the course “City on a Hill: The Concept and Culture of American Exceptionalism.”
Now it its third year, the Public Scholar program supports well-researched books in the humanities intended for a broad readership. Van Engen was among just 28 scholars — and the only one from Missouri — to receive a 2017 Public Scholar award.
Follow Van Engen on Twitter @AbramVanEngen.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.