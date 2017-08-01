The View From Here 8.1.17

The inaugural cohort of the Olin Fleischer Scholars Program, a week-long residential summer program for high school students geared toward underrepresented and first-generation college student populations, spent one week on campus learning about various business careers, meeting Olin faculty, and visiting with St. Louis business leaders and WashU business alumni. Briana Amador (right) joined others July 26 in an ice-breaking name game. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
As part of the Olin Fleischer Scholars Program, high school students participate in a collaborative workshop on resumes. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Who would’ve thought to look for the droids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital? The smallest stormtrooper was visiting his older brother in the hospital July 22. The Star Wars crew is part of St. Louis Children’s Child Life Services program, which works with patients and families to develop ways to cope with scary stuff — fear, anxiety and separation from friends and family — by using play, music, art, recreation and education techniques. (Photo: Connie Wilbur)
Staff member Annie Grier is a defensive lineman for the St. Louis SLAM women’s football team. The team won the Women’s Division II national football championship game July 21 in Pittsburgh, toppling the Tampa Bay Inferno 42-15. When she’s not on the gridiron, Grier is project manager of the Smart Decarceration Initiative at the Center for Social Development at the Brown School.
Students from the Sam Fox School’s Portfolio Plus high school program gathered July 25 at Bixby Hall and worked in studios led by Sam Fox faculty. John Early worked with students in studio art. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The fashion design studio was led by Robin VerHage. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Construction continues at the east end of the Danforth Campus. Keep an eye on the Campus Next website for updates. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
