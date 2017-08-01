The View From Here 8.1.17

Who would’ve thought to look for the droids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital? The smallest stormtrooper was visiting his older brother in the hospital July 22. The Star Wars crew is part of St. Louis Children’s Child Life Services program, which works with patients and families to develop ways to cope with scary stuff — fear, anxiety and separation from friends and family — by using play, music, art, recreation and education techniques. (Photo: Connie Wilbur)