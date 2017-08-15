The View From Here 8.15.17

David H. Perlmutter, MD, dean of the School of Medicine (in foreground, at right), talks about medical research Aug. 8 on the Medical Campus. Listening are Christopher P. Austin, MD, of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), (in foreground at left); Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (far left); U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (middle); and Laura Friedel, a staffer on the Senate Appropriations Committee. (Photo: Michael Worful/School of Medicine)