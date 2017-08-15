The View From Here 8.15.17

Two-year-old Graham Wools, son of Olin creative director Katie Wools, samples ice cream as Rachel Shelton, of Alumni and Development, looks on. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Olin Business School faculty, staff and their families gathered in Frick Forum in Bauer Hall for the 2017 Ice Cream Social on July 31. The event included ice cream, toasted ravioli, barbecue and a cake walk. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Participants in the university’s Summer Writers Institute gathered for the Open Mic Night in Duncker Hall’s Hurst Lounge July 28 to highlight writing done during the workshop. Participants presented samples of their work. Hannah Richter and Tiffanie Brown put their heads together in preparation for their performances. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
High school students explored studios, materials and techniques July 19 in the Architecture Discovery Program at the Sam Fox School. The two-week program offers intensive individual instruction by Sam Fox School faculty and provides students with the opportunity to add to their design portfolios. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students engage in hands-on work in the Summer School: High School Pre-Med Lab in Rebstock Hall July 31. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Construction continues at the east end job site. Visit the Campus Next site for the latest construction news. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
David H. Perlmutter, MD, dean of the School of Medicine (in foreground, at right), talks about medical research Aug. 8 on the Medical Campus. Listening are Christopher P. Austin, MD, of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), (in foreground at left); Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (far left); U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (middle); and Laura Friedel, a staffer on the Senate Appropriations Committee. (Photo: Michael Worful/School of Medicine)
Victoria J. Fraser, head of the Department of Medicine, discusses research efforts Aug. 8 during Sen. Roy Blunt’s visit to the Medical Campus. From left are Randall J. Bateman, MD; Fraser; Dean David Perlmutter, MD; and Christopher P. Austin, MD, of the NIH.
