The View From Here 8.22.17

Clouds move past the solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017, on the South 40 area of the Danforth Campus. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Construction continues in front of Brookings Hall on the east end of the Danforth Campus Aug. 18, 2017. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A group of pre-orientation students view the solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017, on Mudd Field. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
People take in the spectacle of the solar eclipse Aug. 21 on Mudd Field. Laying on the ground at right is Spencer Stewart, a first-year student from Lexington, Ky. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Washington University students enrolled in “Improvisation for the Actor” participate in team presentations during class at the Casper Lighting Lab in Mallinckrodt Center Aug. 11, 2017. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students enrolled in the “Design Thinking” class at Washington University have their projects critiqued in the Lab Sciences Building Aug. 9, 2017. The class was examining design ideas to improve air travel. Here, student Kae Schwalber (left) talks with classmate Andre Henry. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A celebration and tour of the CRETE House, a house designed and built by a collaboration of students and faculty from the Sam Fox School and the School of Engineering & Applied Science, was held Aug. 18, 2017, on the North Campus. The project will be part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Decathlon 2017 competition in October. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
