The View From Here 8.28.17

Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (center) and his wife, Risa Zwerling Wrighton, join student volunteers in the “Peel the Banana” dance, an annual tradition to kick off Move-In Day. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students carry in belongings during Move-In Day on the South 40 area of campus Aug. 24. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students from Lee and Beaumont Residential College work on their cheers ahead of Convocation Aug. 24. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Washington University Student Associates (WUSAs) greeted parents and new students Aug. 24 and helped lug the necessities of college life into rooms across the South 40. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Residential Life staffers, including the Eliot Residential College gator, welcomed pre-orientation students on Aug. 20. (Photo courtesy of Kawanna Leggett)
Nancy Staudt, dean of the School of Law, introduces Robert E. Bacharach (JD ’85), circuit judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, during the School of Law’s convocation ceremony Aug. 22 in Graham Chapel. The School of Law welcomed first-year law students to campus with orientation events Aug. 21-25.
Students from Park and Mudd Residential College cheer during Convocation Aug. 24. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Members of the Ultimate Frisbee team Contra, including Yuval Pearl, a senior (left), take advantage of the beautiful weather on Move-In Day Aug. 24. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
