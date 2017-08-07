The View From Here: Special St. Louis Millennial Edition

On July 31, Business Insider highlighted a survey that ranked St. Louis No. 1 on its list of the “top 25 coolest and most affordable cities for millennials.” Click through to see some of the reasons why. And click here to see the original survey on the Penny Hoarder website. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
The survey celebrates cities where young people “can actually find work and afford a one-bedroom apartment, but also find a new brewery or wine bar on weekends.” Source: The Penny Hoarder
“You could stroll into Forest Park and stay all day,” the survey said. Here, Washington University students enjoy a day in the park, located right across the street from campus.(Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
“There’s a skating rink, museums, a zoo, an outdoor musical theater and restaurants” in Forest Park, the survey noted. Not to mention gorgeous scenery year-round. Here, a Washington University student rides through falling leaves in autumn. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
The “jewel of Forest Park,” the uniquely beautiful Jewel Box is another reason Forest Park helps St. Louis top the survey. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
“Cheap doesn’t have to be boring,” the survey says. Let’s face it, millennials enjoy free stuff. The survey highlights a number of no-cost activities, including The Muny, “which offers free seats in the back” for high-caliber theatrical performances. (Photo courtesy of The Muny)
“Plus — the restaurants.” The survey calls out the “variety of new independent eateries” as part of what makes St. Louis great. Washington University students enjoy a walk along the Delmar Loop, close to campus and filled with more culinary options. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
One survey respondent said she had stopped eating at chain restaurants because St. Louis had so much to offer. The Central West End, seen here, is a prime location for dining and nightlife. (Photo: Whitney Curtis, Washington University)
The Cardinals. Enough said.
One survey respondent sums up the No. 1 ranking nicely: “Not to be biased or bragging on my city, but I wasn’t at all surprised.” Neither were we. (Photo: James Byard, Washington University)

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.