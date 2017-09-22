Should America be the world’s cop? What the experts say

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Abram Van Engen, associate professor of English in Arts & Sciences

Many American presidents have claimed that the United States has a distinct responsibility to fight for freedom across the world.

In 2005, President George W. Bush declared, “It is the policy of the United States to seek and support the growth of democratic movements and institutions in every nation and culture, with the ultimate goal of ending tyranny in our world.”

In 2014, after affirming his belief in American exceptionalism, President Barack Obama claimed that America stands “for the more lasting peace that can only come through opportunity and freedom for people everywhere.” For him, “American leadership” entails “our willingness to act on behalf of human dignity.”

Rising out of the Cold War era and continuing through the Obama presidency, there came to be some consensus on the rhetoric for interventions abroad.

These days, the rhetoric has changed.

Read the full piece in The Conversation.