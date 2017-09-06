Bike commuter buddy system launches

The Office of Sustainability is starting a bike commuter buddy system. The program aims to support and encourage more of the university community to commute by bike by connecting experienced with less experienced riders who live in the same area.
The Office of Sustainability is starting a bike commuter buddy system. The program aims to support and encourage more of the university community to commute by bike by connecting experienced with less experienced riders who live in the same area.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.