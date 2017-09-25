Bonni elected to Canada’s premier academic society

Azad Bonni, MD, PhD, the Edison Professor and head of the Department of Neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected to the life sciences division of the Academy of Science of the Royal Society of Canada.

The election honors his work on how neural circuits in the developing brain are assembled and function, and how these mechanisms go awry in neurological disorders. He has made seminal contributions to our understanding of how molecular pathways inside cells influence how neurons make connections as the brain develops.

