Ciorba named chief of gastroenterology division’s IBD program

Matthew A. Ciorba, MD, associate professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named chief of the division’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Program.
Ciorba’s research focuses on understanding how metabolism and microbiota impact gastrointestinal health and can be manipulated to create new therapies for IBD and colon cancer. His work is supported by the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Ciorba treats patients at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.