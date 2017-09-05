Ciorba named chief of gastroenterology division’s IBD program

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Matthew A. Ciorba, MD, associate professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named chief of the division’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Program.

Ciorba’s research focuses on understanding how metabolism and microbiota impact gastrointestinal health and can be manipulated to create new therapies for IBD and colon cancer. His work is supported by the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Ciorba treats patients at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.