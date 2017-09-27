Colditz to chair National Academies of Sciences workshop

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Graham Colditz, MD, PhD, of the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named chair of a National Academies of Sciences workshop.

Colditz is the Niess-Gain Professor of Surgery, deputy director of the Institute for Public Health and associate director of prevention and control at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the School of Medicine.

The National Cancer Institute and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are sponsoring the workshop, which is titled “Improving Health Research on Small Populations” and will take place Nov. 30-Dec. 1 in Washington.

