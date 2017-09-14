‘Frankenstein’ for the Assembly Series

On Sept. 7, the Assembly Series’ first fall program welcomed British playwright Nick Dear Nick Dear, author of the National Theatre of Great Britain’s 2011 production of “Frankenstein” to Graham Chapel. Dear and panelists Rebecca Messbarger, professor of Italian in Arts & Sciences and director of the medical humanities minor; and Henry I. Schvey, professor of drama and of comparative literature, both in Arts & Sciences explored key concepts and perennial questions in Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel.

More photos of the event are available on the Assembly Series Facebook page.