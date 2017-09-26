Gross wins national American Chemical Society award

Michael L. Gross, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named recipient of the 2018 American Chemical Society (ACS) Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by the Battelle Memorial Institute.

Gross, who is also professor of immunology and pathology and of medicine at the School of Medicine, will receive the award along with a $5,000 prize at the ACS awards ceremony March 20, held in conjunction with the 255th ACS national meeting in New Orleans. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to the science of analytical chemistry, pure or applied, carried out in the United States or Canada.

“Michael Gross is a true pioneer in the fundamental science and methods development for mass spectrometry of biological molecules,” said William E. Buhro, chair of the Department of Chemistry and the George E. Pake Professor in Arts & Sciences. “His contributions range from the earliest efforts in peptide sequencing to studies of protein folding and unfolding on the microsecond timescale.

“Mike is one of the most productive and highly cited mass spectrometrists in history,” Buhro added. “The ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry is richly deserved, and we are extremely proud to have Mike as a longtime member of the Department of Chemistry.”

For more on the award, visit the ACS website.