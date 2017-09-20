Jazz at Holmes resumes Sept. 21

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Legendary saxophonist Freddie Washington, a leader on the St. Louis jazz scene since the 1960s, will help to kick-start Washington University in St. Louis’ fall Jazz at Holmes Series by performing a free concert of modern jazz from 8-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in Ridgley Hall’s Holmes Lounge.

In all, Jazz at Holmes will present 10 performances this fall by locally and nationally known musicians.

Washington began playing professionally in the mid-1950s, while still a student at Sumner High School. After a stint in the U.S. Navy, he returned home and became a popular mainstay of the Gaslight Square clubs in the 1960s. Over the years, he has performed with noted musicians such as Nat Adderley, Freddie Hubbard and Emily Remler. His recordings include the critically acclaimed “Lilac, Vol. 1” (1997). He is scheduled to appear Sept. 21 with his quartet, Modern Jazz.

Jazz at Holmes will continue Sept. 28 with drummer Montez Coleman and guitarist Eric Slaughter, followed Oct. 5 by singer Kim Fuller and her band.

Other highlights will include: Italian guitarist Filippo Cosentino performing “Music of Italian Film Composers” Oct. 19; singers Scott Bryan and Rick Schuler performing “Voices of Freedom, Songs of Social Justice” Nov. 2; and the Arc of Light Ensemble, an all-star group of St. Louis jazz musicians, Nov. 16.

Jazz at Holmes

Jazz at Holmes presents free campus concerts in a relaxed, coffeehouse setting most Thursday evenings throughout the year.

All performances take place from 8-10 p.m. in Holmes Lounge. For more information, call 314-862-0874; email staylor@wustl.edu; visit ucollege.wustl.edu/jazz; or follow Jazz at Holmes on Facebook.

Jazz at Holmes is sponsored by Student Union, Congress of the South 40, Department of Music in Arts & Sciences, University College and Summer School, Campus Life, Danforth University Center and Event Management, Community Service Office, Office of Student Involvement and Leadership, Greek Life Office, Office of Residential Life, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Students and Office of the Provost.

Fall schedule

Sept. 21

Saxophonist Freddie Washington

Sept. 28

Drummer Montez Coleman and guitarist Eric Slaughter

Oct. 5

Jazz singer Kim Fuller and her band

Oct. 19

Guitarist Filippo Cosentino

With William Lenihan and the Sogni d’Alba string trio

“Music of Italian Film Composers”

Oct. 26

Guitarist William Lenihan, pianist Ptah Williams, drummer Steve Davis, violist Amy Greenhalgh and cellist Marcia Mann.

“Streams of Extremity II,” featuring improvised jazz works based on the music of Igor Stravinsky, Béla Bartók, Karlheinz Stockhausen and Miles Davis.

Nov. 2

Singers Scott Bryan and Rick Schuler

“Voices of Freedom, Songs of Social Justice”

Nov. 9

Singer Joe Mancuso

Nov. 16

Arc of Light Ensemble

Featuring saxophonist Paul DeMarinis, trumpeter Randy Holmes, and trombonist Wayne Coniglio

Nov. 30

Guitarist Vince Varvel and his quartet

Dec. 7

Holiday concert

Featuring St. Louis musicians and the Washington University Singers