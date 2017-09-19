Who Knew WashU? 9.19.17

Question: The late Vilray P. Blair, MD, the first division chief of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the School of Medicine, had distinctive taste in decorating. What covered the walls of Blair’s operating room?

A) Wild West memorabilia

B) jungle scenes

C) medieval prints

D) a mural of St. Louis

Submit your answer here. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in the Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).