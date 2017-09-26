Who Knew WashU? 9.26.17

Question: Many alumni have explored the world after their time at Washington University. What did graduates Thomas Allen and William Sachtleben use to travel the world on a three-year post-graduation trip in the late 1800s?

A) Hot air balloon

B) Bicycle

C) Canoe

D) Roller skates

Submit your answer here. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in the Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).