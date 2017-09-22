McLeod Writing Prize winners announced

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This year’s winners of the Dean James E. McLeod Freshman Writing Prize were recognized at a ceremony Sept. 18.

The prize was created to award students in Arts & Sciences who engage in research that explores some aspect of race, gender or identity.

The winners, who are now sophomores, are Gabriella Ruskay-Kidd and Ella-Marie West, both honored for their work in Sowande Mustakeem’s course, “African-American Women’s History: Sexuality, Violence & the Love of Hip Hop.” Luka Cai Minglu, an international student from Singapore, won an honorable mention for her work in Wolfram Schmidgen’s course, “What is Justice?”

Learn more and read their winning essays on the Arts & Sciences site.