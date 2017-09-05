MEDIA ADVISORY: Team WashU previews Solar Decathlon house Sept. 7

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

WHAT: A chance to preview a sustainable, solar-powered concrete house designed and built by Washington University in St. Louis students.

The project, titled CRETE House, was created as part of the 2017 Solar Decathlon competition. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy, the biennial competition challenges university teams from around the country to design and build full-size, solar-powered homes. This year’s event, which takes place in Denver Oct. 5-15, will feature about a dozen projects. At stake is $2 million in prize money.

The Washington University entry, CRETE House, will remain in St. Louis until Sept. 15, at which point students will disassemble the components, ship them to Denver, and rebuild for the formal competition. After the competition is over, the house will return to St. Louis and be permanently installed at Washington University’s Tyson Research Center.

WHO: Students and faculty from Team WashU, including student construction managers Ethan Miller and Dylan Weber Callahan; and faculty advisers Hongxi Yin, Pablo Moyano and Ryan Abendroth.

WHERE: Washington University’s North Campus. The construction site is on Skinker Boulevard just north of Delmar, near the intersection with Vernon. (Across the street from Taco Bell.)

WHEN: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

CONTACT: Liam Otten, 314-935-8494 (office); 314-874-6331 (cell) or Liam_Otten@wustl.edu.