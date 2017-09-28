Bose, biology group net grant to work with high schoolers on STEM

Arpita Bose, assistant professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was one of 10 women scientists at universities across the United States to receive a $2,500 grant from L’Oreal and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) for projects focused on engaging girls and women in science. L’Oreal USA for Women in Science calls it a “Changing the Face of STEM” mentoring grant.

Bose, along with two fellow assistant professors of biology, Joshua Blodgett and Hani Zaher, formed a high school partnership with the Gateway Science Academy, allowing local high school students to experience research in a university laboratory over the summer.

Last summer, three Gateway Science students worked with the three faculty members. With the L’Oreal grant, Bose aims to expand the program in 2018.

Bose had received the L’Oreal USA for Women in Science Fellowship through the company and AAAS four years ago.