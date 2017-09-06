Postdocs sought for translational science program

The TL1 Translational Sciences Postdoctoral Program is recruiting postdoctoral researchers to fill training grant slots under the Clinical Translational Science Awards. Funding is available to trainees.
For additional questions, contact Adisa Kalkan, TL1 postdoctoral program manager at the School of Medicine’s Clinical Research Training Center.
