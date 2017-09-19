Public health conference planned next week

Researchers will gather Wednesday, Sept. 27, on the Medical Campus to discuss evidence-based public health at the 10th annual conference of Washington University in St. Louis’ Institute for Public Health. The conference is free, but registration is requested.
