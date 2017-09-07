Scott Wilson appointed chief investment officer at Washington University

Scott L. Wilson has been appointed chief investment officer at Washington University Investment Management Company (WUIMC), effective Dec. 1, according to David W. Kemper, chairman of the board of directors of WUIMC. Wilson, who currently serves as chief investment officer at Grinnell College, will succeed Kimberly G. Walker, who stepped down from the position last year.

“In Scott Wilson, we have found a solid and capable leader to take our investment strategy to the next level,” Kemper said. “He stood out among a strong pool of candidates for his proven track record of global success in managing complex portfolios, including his capable guidance of Grinnell’s assets, which led to remarkable growth during his tenure. I have no doubt he will guide us well as we build upon our legacy of smart and responsible stewardship of Washington University’s financial resources.

“I also want to express my gratitude to Eric Upin, who has served as interim chief investment officer and search committee chair for the past nine months,” Kemper said. “Under Eric’s capable leadership, the university’s investment strategy hasn’t missed a beat. We are thankful to him for generously stepping in when called upon to serve.”

“We are truly fortunate to have recruited a high-caliber individual like Scott Wilson to Washington University to fill this essential role,” said Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton. “Endowment returns are among the biggest and most critically important drivers of success for research universities today, and Scott brings the right mix of talent and experience to the position. I am confident that he is the person who will protect our investments and ensure their robust growth in the decades ahead.”

In his current role, Wilson manages the investment strategy for Grinnell’s nearly $2 billion endowment. His responsibilities include the evaluation of global investment themes and strategies within equities, fixed income, real assets, private equity, venture capital and marketable alternatives, including portfolio overlay and potential tail risk hedging strategies. He also manages the pipeline for all of the college’s new investments and oversees existing and direct investments, including a portfolio of fixed income securities and direct private equity investments valued at over $250 million. He joined the Grinnell investment office in 2010 as director of investments and was promoted to his current position in 2013.

“Recognizing the significant role investment returns play in achieving the university’s aspirations and goals, the board devoted substantial time, effort and thought in the search for the next leader of the $8 billion Washington University endowment,” said Upin, senior partner and former chief investment officer of Makena Capital Management in Menlo Park, Calif., and a member of the WUIMC board and the Board of Trustees. “Scott Wilson is a compelling and talented investor with very impressive performance results and depth of experience. We are extremely excited he will be leading and managing the university’s endowment portfolio.”

“It’s an honor to join such a prestigious institution and I look forward to working with the board, administration and investment team to support the outstanding mission of Washington University in St. Louis,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s previous experience also includes positions at Credit Suisse First Boston Equity Research in Chicago; Merrill Lynch Technology Equity Research Group in San Francisco; Bank of America Securities in London and Tokyo; and Barclays Capital Japan, where he served as head of the Asia Interest Rate Option Trading Desk. A Grinnell graduate with a bachelor’s degree in economics and mathematics, he also attended the University of Chicago’s financial mathematics program.