Three radiology division directors named

Farrokh Dehdashti, MD, Robert C. McKinstry, MD, PhD, and Pamela Woodard, MD, have been named division directors at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Dehdashti now leads Nuclear Medicine, McKinstry heads up Diagnostic Imaging, and Woodard takes the helm at Radiology Research Facilities.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.