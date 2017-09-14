University Libraries to collaborate on 3-D research project

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

University Libraries is part of a collaborative project with colleagues at the University of Iowa Libraries and the University of Michigan Museum of Paleontology to work toward “Community Standards for 3D Data Preservation.”

The group received a 2017 National Leadership Grants for Libraries Program award of nearly $100,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The project aims to address the need for nationally shared guidelines regarding the preservation and management of digital 3-D research data. The institutions plan to hold two forums, including one at Washington University in St. Louis in 2018, on the topic.

