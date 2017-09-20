University’s Bauman, Ghasedi selected for FOCUS St. Louis program

Angela Bauman, director of admissions operations for Olin Business School’s Executive MBA program, and Nadia Ghasedi, associate university librarian for University Libraries, were selected for the fall 2017 class of FOCUS St. Louis’ Emerging Leaders program.
Participants in the program have the opportunity to strengthen their leadership skills, learn more about the St. Louis community, and increase civic awareness. In all, 34 participants will take part in the three-month program.
