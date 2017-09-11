The View From Here 9.11.17

Student groups across campus are holding meetings welcoming new students. Here, Student Life editor-in-chief Ella Chochrek greets new journalists in the new offices of Student Life in the Danforth University Center. (Photo courtesy of Student Life)

Washington University administrators and faculty welcomed alumni who now have children starting at the university this fall with a special luncheon in Holmes Lounge Aug. 24. Here, Chancellor Mark Wrighton delivers remarks as Steven Segal, chair of the Alumni Board of Governors, listens. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)