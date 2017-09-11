The View From Here 9.11.17

Anthony Azama, athletics director, and Chancellor Mark Wrighton (center) greet student-athletes during halftime of the Bears football season opener Sept. 2. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Student groups across campus are holding meetings welcoming new students. Here, Student Life editor-in-chief Ella Chochrek greets new journalists in the new offices of Student Life in the Danforth University Center. (Photo courtesy of Student Life)
Washington University administrators and faculty welcomed alumni who now have children starting at the university this fall with a special luncheon in Holmes Lounge Aug. 24. Here, Chancellor Mark Wrighton delivers remarks as Steven Segal, chair of the Alumni Board of Governors, listens. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Vetta Sanders Thompson (left) talks with Brown School student Hidaia Salem. Thompson received the Distinguished Faculty Award and gave the address at the Brown School’s Convocation Aug. 30 in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth takes part in a discussion with Marie Griffith Sept. 6 in Emerson Auditorium about moving forward as a nation. Griffith is director of the university’s Danforth Center on Religion and Politics. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students enjoy a beautiful day outdoors during the 2017 Fall Activities Fair Sept. 1. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Analisa Ortiz (center), academic and student affairs adviser, serves pasta salad Sept. 6 during the Olin Welcome Back Cookout and Diversity Expo. At right is Cory Barron, who works with executive MBA students. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
The garage excavation is nearing completion Sept. 1 as the east end construction project continues. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The Bears compete during a cross-country meet in Forest Park Sept. 1. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
