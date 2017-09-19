The View From Here 9.19.17

“When I took this job, I thought the DAG would be under the radar,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein joked Sept. 8 with a Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom full of School of Law students, faculty and staff. He spent an hour talking about his career path, his quarter-century of federal service — and how the DAG’s office has changed since he last served there under the Clinton administration. National security has become the office’s focus. Rosenstein is the No. 2 officer behind Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Department of Justice. Rosenstein also is working on the Russia election probe. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)