The View From Here 9.19.17

Washington University held a forum for people to have open conversations Sept. 15 in Hillman Hall, hours after a judge issued his ruling finding former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley not guilty of state charges in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith after a police chase. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Student Lizzie Franclemont speaks at a Washington University forum Sept. 15 after a judge found former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley not guilty in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Nancy Staudt, dean and Howard & Caroline Cayne Professor of Law, throws out the first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals game Sept. 8 at Busch Stadium against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Staudt was invited to throw out the pitch as part of the School of Law’s 150th anniversary celebration. Visit the school’s website for more on its anniversary events and its history.
The School of Medicine welcomes the entering class with a White Coat Ceremony, where medical students recite an oath that they crafted. For more photos, visit the White Coat website. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./School of Medicine)
First-year medical students donned white coats for the first time Sept. 8. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./School of Medicine)
“When I took this job, I thought the DAG would be under the radar,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein joked Sept. 8 with a Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom full of School of Law students, faculty and staff. He spent an hour talking about his career path, his quarter-century of federal service — and how the DAG’s office has changed since he last served there under the Clinton administration. National security has become the office’s focus. Rosenstein is the No. 2 officer behind Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Department of Justice. Rosenstein also is working on the Russia election probe. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
British playwright Nick Dear (center) discusses Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” with faculty members Rebecca Messbarger and Henry Schvey Sept. 7 for the Assembly Series . (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends of Washington University gathered at the Danforth University Center for the 2017 Fall Festival Sept 9. The event, which preceded the Bears football game against University of Chicago, featured brunch, face painting, balloon sculptures and an appearance by the WashU cheerleaders. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Washington University students met with dozens of employers at the fall Internship & Job Career Fair Sept. 12 in the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Lindsay Tracy, the Career Center)
The defending national champion WashU women’s soccer team hosted Millikin on Sept. 10, winning 5-0. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
