The View From Here 9.25.17

Students participated in a scavenger hunt, collecting items for an emergency preparedness kit at different stops around campus, as part of the first Ready Week. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Members of the Danforth Center on Religion and Politics’ national advisory board, including William Tragos, gathered to open their fall 2017 meeting by taking in a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Participants in the university’s Mr. and Mrs. Spencer T. Olin Fellowship Program for Women in Graduate Study gathered for dinner Sept. 7 in Umrath Lounge to mark the start of academic year. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Desiree Waits and Claire Seely, of the Office for International Students and Scholars, celebrate the annual Welcoming Week, organized by Welcoming America, a nonprofit that promotes community inclusiveness. (Photo courtesy of OISS)
A beautiful night view at 4515 McKinley on the Medical Campus. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.