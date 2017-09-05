The View From Here 9.5.17

Kelly Daniel-Decker, teacher of applied music and voice, performs as Todd Decker, chair of music, both in Arts & Sciences, plays the piano during the “Reflections: Unity, Social Justice & Peace” event Aug. 30 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)

More than 100 rare medical textbooks have been donated to the Becker Medical Library by Richard Chole, MD, PhD, former head of the Department of Otolaryngology at the School of Medicine. The donation includes a 1684 edition of French anatomist Guichard Joseph Duverney’s “Tractatus de Organo Auditus,” which includes some of the earliest engravings depicting the anatomy of the ear, and a popular 18th century home medical guide. (Photo: Laura Swofford)