The View From Here 9.5.17

Students stop for photos on the first day of fall 2017 classes. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Washington University students make their way to class Aug. 28, the first day of the fall 2017 semester. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Lori White, vice chancellor for student affairs, and Provost Holden Thorp led the audience in song during the “Reflections: Unity, Social Justice & Peace” event Aug. 30 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Kelly Daniel-Decker, teacher of applied music and voice, performs as Todd Decker, chair of music, both in Arts & Sciences, plays the piano during the “Reflections: Unity, Social Justice & Peace” event Aug. 30 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
More than 100 rare medical textbooks have been donated to the Becker Medical Library by Richard Chole, MD, PhD, former head of the Department of Otolaryngology at the School of Medicine. The donation includes a 1684 edition of French anatomist Guichard Joseph Duverney’s “Tractatus de Organo Auditus,” which includes some of the earliest engravings depicting the anatomy of the ear, and a popular 18th century home medical guide. (Photo: Laura Swofford)
Jason Purnell, associate professor at the Brown School and founder of For the Sake of All, talks during the opening of Affinia Healthcare at Normandy High School, a new school-based health center. For the Sake of All partnered on the project with Normandy Schools Collabortive, Affinia Healthcare, BJC HealthCare and Wyman. For more information, visit the For the Sake of All site.
