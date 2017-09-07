Washington University commemorates 9/11

In commemoration of the 16th anniversary of 9/11, Washington University in St. Louis will lower the American flag and ring the bells of Graham Chapel 16 times at 9:28 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, marking the moment the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

Members of the Washington University College Republicans also will plant 2,977 flags — one for each victim of the deadly attacks — on Mudd Field at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. This is the fourth year the group has planted the flags.

“We have one goal: to remember and honor those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001,” said Zach Persing, president of the College Republicans. “We invite all members of the WashU community to join us on Mudd Field as we reflect.”