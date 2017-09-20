Washington University parents establish university’s first endowed coaching position

A new endowed head coaching position for the Washington University in St. Louis men’s soccer team has been established with a generous gift from Petro and Mary Estakhri, whose son, Paymon, played on the team as an undergraduate at the university. Current coach Joe Clarke will be installed in October as the inaugural Estakhri Family Men’s Soccer Head Coach.

“This gift represents a tremendous vote of confidence in our men’s soccer program,” Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton said. “Joe Clarke has led the team to great success in a highly competitive sport. The Estakhri endowment provides resources that will allow us to enhance our men’s soccer program, and it will benefit men’s soccer coaches and student-athletes for generations to come. We are grateful to the Estakhris for their support of the university.”

“We always have been fortunate to have parents who work together to support our students. The Estakhris were among those who took the lead when Paymon was on the team,” Clarke said. “To say that they have been generous is an understatement. They are people who leave every place they have been better than they found it.”

“At Washington University, our athletics programs are about much more than what happens on the field or court,” said Anthony J. Azama, the John M. Schael Director of Athletics. “Our student-athletes strive to be all-around champions — in the classroom, in their communities and in life. The Estakhri family exemplifies this dedication, and we are so pleased to have their name on this first-ever endowed coaching position in support of Coach Clarke and the experience their son had under his leadership.”

The Estakhris have provided generous financial support for the men’s soccer program as well, both during Paymon’s time at the university and after he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering in 2016. Their gift to endow a coaching position for the soccer program will be the first such position to be established in the Department of Athletics. Funds from the endowment will support program priorities, including recruiting, player development and updated practice equipment.

During Clarke’s 20 years as a coach at Washington University, he has guided the men’s team to 19 winning seasons and 10 NCAA Tournament appearances. The Estakhris expressed their deep respect for Coach Clarke. “He is very knowledgeable, and I like the way he treats his student-athletes,” said Petro Estakhri, president and CEO of Avalanche Technology in Fremont, Calif., and a former soccer player at the collegiate level himself. “We have gotten to know each other very well over the years, and we have become good friends.

“We liked the university because we knew our son would get a good education,” Estakhri said. “And being on the team really enriched his experience. The camaraderie and the memories — that will stay with him always.”

Paymon Estakhri, who now works as an engineer with his father’s company, played in 18 games as a freshman and was a starter his sophomore year, ranking second on the team in shots and sixth in shots on goal. A recurring knee injury five games into his junior year prevented him from continuing to play.

Mary Estakhri, a general surgeon, said the couple are grateful that their son had the opportunity to play soccer at Washington University and that the lessons he learned on the field have served him well since graduation. “He is very driven and focused,” she said. “He also learned about the importance of work-life balance, of having interests outside of work. He has stayed committed to that.”