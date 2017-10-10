Anthropology student Cubellis to study in Berlin

Lauren Cubellis, a PhD candidate in sociocultural anthropology in Arts & Sciences, received a 2017-18 long-term research scholarship and intensive summer language course grant from the the German Academic Exchange Service (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst, or DAAD). This funding organization supports the international exchange of students and scholars.

Cubellis will conduct dissertation fieldwork in Berlin with dialogically trained clinicians and experience-informed peer specialists caring for individuals experiencing symptoms of psychosis. Her research focuses on the role of socioeconomic structures in shaping possibilities for care, the diversity of perspectives that are captured in dialogic and poly-vocal approaches to experience, and the unique situation of Berlin as a post-socialist city undergoing rapid gentrification and social change. These themes come together to frame critical questions about the lived experiences and cultural understandings of mental illness in Berlin.