Bradley recognized by American Society for Radiation Oncology

Jeffrey Bradley, MD, the S. Lee Kling Professor of Radiation Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named one of 23 fellows this year by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO).

ASTRO is an international society of physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists and others who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. Only 292 of the society’s more than 10,000 members have been named fellows.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.