Faculty, staff invited to take part in Dance Marathon this weekend

Washington University in St. Louis faculty and staff are invited to join with hundreds of students at their 12-hour Dance Marathon this weekend, a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals in St. Louis. Employees can join Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and Risa Zwerling Wrighton starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Athletic Complex. RSVP here.
