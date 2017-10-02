Flags lowered to half-staff in memory of Nevada victims

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset Friday, Oct. 6, as a mark of respect for those killed and injured in the shooting Oct. 1 in Las Vegas.
