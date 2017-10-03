Greater share of students registered, voted last year, data show

Washington University in St. Louis saw an increase in the share of students who registered to vote and who voted on Election Day last year, beating the national average, the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement reported.
Washington University in St. Louis saw an increase in the share of students who registered to vote and who voted on Election Day last year, beating the national average, the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement reported.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.