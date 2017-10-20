Health administrator to deliver Phillips lecture

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Georges C. Benjamin, MD, a highly regarded health administrator and former secretary of health for Maryland, will deliver the 22nd annual Homer G. Phillips Health Lecture at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the School of Medicine. Register to attend by Wednesday, Oct. 25.